Ballyclare High bow out of Schools’ Cup

The Rashee Road pupils suffered a 21-6 loss at home to Nicky Wells’ side on Saturday, but coach Mike Orchin-McKeever was full of praise for his players after the clash.

An early Callum Cochrane penalty gave Ballyclare a 3–0 lead, however, Methody went in front before the break after Lorcan Hanratty got the Belfast school’s first try and Ben McFarlane added the conversion to give the Malone Road students a 7-3 lead at half-time.

Ballyclare High were playing into a breeze in the second half and Methody took advantage of the conditions.

Peter Gillespie pictured stopping a Methody attack on February 12.

An early penalty from McFarland put them 10-3 in front. Ballyclare’s Darrah and Methody’s McFarland exchanged penalties to take it to 6–13 midway through the second period.

As Ballyclare chased the game, Methody capitalised and closed out the tie with a third penalty before Chris Bradley scored an unconverted try in the final minute.

Praising his side’s effort, Orchin-McKeever said: “It was a fantastic effort.

“We created a game plan, to maintain Methody from their style of play and we executed it brilliantly.

Ballyclare High pupils cheered their team on from the sidelines.

“We need to not concede goes without saying, but the score before half time was costly when having to play into conditions in the second half.

“We’d opportunities we were unlucky with.

“I can’t describe how proud I am of this squad in their development as players and as people over the past 12-24 months moving into school senior rugby, but also the last five to seven years of their time at Ballyclare High.

“I can’t wait to see what they go onto next within the game.

“The final try flattered the scoreline. but full credit to MCB players and coaches.

“Best wishes in the competition.

“Alex Darrah has been an excellent captain on and off the pitch, but his job has been easier with the superb commitment of the squad and it’s a credit to them all on how they interact and work together.”