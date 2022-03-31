Ballyclare High pupils enjoy rugby Sevens in London

The trip was organised by director of ugby, Mike Orchin-McKeever, for a squad of 12 players to take part in the U18 Vase.

Mike has experience of playing sevens having played for Ulster in various competitions. The Rosslyn Park sevens runs for five days in various levels including prep school, U13, U15, Colts, and Cup 18, all including boys and girls. The Ballyclare boys competed in the Vase with 197 teams.

Commenting on the event, Mike said: “The aim was to give a group of players a different experience of the game, playing sevens, in an environment that they are not used to and challenge them out of their comfort zone.

A squad of 12 players took part in the U18 vase.

“They recorded a convincing win and two competitive losses in the group stages. Sevens demands more passes in a shorter period of play, isolated tackles and efficient breakdown decision making.

“A positive rugby experience for the players to look back on post school and maybe in the future, give them stories to tell if they revisit the city with friends. All players represented their school, town and family superbly.”

Along with match preperation and fixtures the players got to take in the sites of London, Buckingham Place, Trafalgar Square, Harrods and activities like Madame Tussauds and a tour of Twickenham stadium.

Captain, Alex Darrah explained: “Very enjoyable, a good mix of playing rugby and enjoying the time around London. The rugby was very good and the weather was outstanding.”

The pupils enjoyed seeing tourist attractions in London.

Year 12 student Jacob Scarlett, said: “It was really good fun, don’t think I have never walked as much in my life. Mr McKeever had us cover all of London on Sunday. The rugby was class and the standard was very high.”