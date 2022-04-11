Ballyclare High School girls excel at Ulster Tag Rugby day in Cookstown

The Rashee Road school’s Senior 1 side reached the final, only losing by one score.

In total, 49 girls represetned the school and had a fantastic experience of the game.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A squad of 23 girls made two junior sides at Year 9 and 10 and 26 girls made up two senior squads, with the senior squads captained by Olivia Boyd and Kerry McCabe.

The Year 10 side.

Mike Orchin-McKeever, Director of Rugby at Ballyclare High School, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for girls to play and mix with others who they maybe wouldn’t meet in school due to being in a different year group or sporting group for after school activites.

“Some girls have a main focus in sport with Hockey, Athletics, Ballet, Equestrian or maybe no sport and it’s something new that they are giving a try.

“The highlight was seeing the development of the junior girls’ confidence over the course of the day. We had a lot of nervous energy and faces on the bus travelling to Cookstown, but as each game went by, the girls grew and grew.

“Their confidence in play, game understanding and competitiveness really came to life too. The energy and effort was nothing less than 100 per cent. The senior 1 team reaching the final was an added bonus to the occasion and to narrowly miss out was frustrating for them.

Ballyclare High's Senior 1 team.

“I don’t think some of the girls stopped smiling from kick-off in game one until we got back to Ballyclare, Rachel Millar, Anna McClarty, Jess Humphreys and Ella-Mae Camley to name a few.”

Commenting on the experience, Gracie McWilliams said: “It was so much fun, I loved it and would do it again.”

Olivia Boyd added: “It was so good to get back to playing a blitz again and so many matches in a short space of time and getting to mix with various year groups in the same squad.

“The competition was great fun, but so has been all the training sessions after school to meet and mix with others.”

The Year 9 side.

Jane McBride stated: “I would 100 per cent play again, it was brilliant.”

Kerry McCabe explained: “I was really impressed by how quickly we adpated to playing as a team and then how far we progressed in the competition. I really enjoyed it. Rugby is something I will play after school.”

Abigail Barr said: “I really enjoyed this opportunity. I think it was great to play so many different schools from around the country in one day. However, disappointed to lose the final, but I will look forward to playing more in the future.”