It has been a successful summer for a number of Ballyclare High School’s rugby players as they represented Ulster over recent weeks.

Outgoing Year 14 pupil, Tom McAllister captained Ulster U19 Vs Irish Qualified in a friendly on Wednesday, July 26.

Praising Tom, the Rashee Road school’s director of rugby, Mike Orchin-McKeever, said: “This is a huge achievement by Tom, who represented Irish Schools and the Ireland School and club side at Easter.”

Lucy Logan had a great game, scoring for Ulster U16 Vs a touring Scottish side in Larne.

Tom McAllister captained Ulster U19 Vs Irish Qualified. (Contributed).

Congratulating Lucy, Mike, who attended the clash, explained: “Lucy has shown amazing development over the last two years. Her dedication to school and club rugby has been excellent.

"I was really impressed by her defence. She made three tackles out of four in a defence set and showed a real spark in her attack with her speed to score.”Lucy added: “I’ve really enjoyed getting to experience a different system of rugby and meet lots of new people and this has helped me become a better player. It helped me see how another culture of rugby is played and test my capabilities against another country.”Meanwhile, Isaac Shiels represented Ulster U17 Vs Eagle Impact Rugby Academy, a touring side who travel annually from America under the guidance of S former Ards and Loughborough rugby player, Salty Thompson.

Mike stated: “It was clear to see the improvement over the summer by Isaac. He has clearly been working hard and taking on a lot of information. He played very well and again a joy to see our school players getting game time in an Ulster jersey and an opportunity to play with others in a different environment. We also have Josh McColgan who is involved with Ulster but at U16 level.”Isaac Shiels said: “Ulster Rugby have provided a great opportunity for me to develop my skills, whilst also interacting with other players and coaches from around the province.

