Ballyclare set the early league pace

The Doagh Road side defeated Cooke 28-3 at home on September 3, following on from their impressive 75-5 opening day victory over Limavady on August 27.

Ballyclare were 7-0 up on four minutes after a Josh Young try and Mark Jackson’s (pictured right)well struck conversion kick.

Most of the action was confined to the middle of the pitch before Ballyclare stretched their lead with around half an hour played. Aaron Playfair touched down after a maul with Jackson scoring the conversion to put Ballyclare 14-0 up.

Mark Jackson scored four conversions against Cooke. (Photo by Peter Adams).

As half time approached, Ross Johnston was shown a yellow for not rolling away in the ruck. Cooke elected to kick for goal, making the score 14-3 at the interval.

Jack Black touched down in the second half for Ballyclare and this was followed by Jackson’s third successful conversion to make it 21-3.

Captain Joel McBride opened his account for the season with a piece of individual skill to score his side’s bonus point try. Jackson added his fourth conversion to seal the 28-3 win.