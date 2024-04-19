The Kilraughts Road men take on Ballyclare Second XV in the final which kicks off at 7pm.
Causeway Geotech and Walter S. Mercer Electrical Wholesale Ballymena have sponsored the team for their big day and they visited the club to wish them all the best.
Sponsor Causeway Geotech representative Stephen Watson with Ballymoney 2nd XV who are in the final of the Crawford Cup. Photo: DANIEL MCCORD
Daniel McCord of Walter S Mercer Electrical Wholesale Ballymena, sponsor, wishes Andrew Millar and Jason Clyde good luck for the Crawford Cup final. Andrew and Jason both work for Mercers and are in the starting team. Photo: DANIEL MCCORD
Daniel McCord from sponsors Walter S Mercer Electrical Wholesale Ballymena, with co-captains Neal Mulholland and Jonny Linton. Photo: DANIEL MCCORD