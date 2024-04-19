Ballymoney men are all set for the Crawford Cup final at the Kingspan

It’s a big day on Saturday, April 20, as Ballymoney Rugby Club’s Second XV run out at the Kingspan Stadium in the final of the Crawford Cup.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:09 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 13:12 BST

The Kilraughts Road men take on Ballyclare Second XV in the final which kicks off at 7pm.

Causeway Geotech and Walter S. Mercer Electrical Wholesale Ballymena have sponsored the team for their big day and they visited the club to wish them all the best.

Sponsor Causeway Geotech representative Stephen Watson with Ballymoney 2nd XV who are in the final of the Crawford Cup.

Daniel McCord of Walter S Mercer Electrical Wholesale Ballymena, sponsor, wishes Andrew Millar and Jason Clyde good luck for the Crawford Cup final. Andrew and Jason both work for Mercers and are in the starting team.

Daniel McCord from sponsors Walter S Mercer Electrical Wholesale Ballymena, with co-captains Neal Mulholland and Jonny Linton.

