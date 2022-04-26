Banbridge clinch important points in roadtrip victory against Navan

Those were the words of Banbridge coach Mark McDowell to his players in the changing room after he had watched them pick up an eight point cushion to take back to Rifle Park for the second leg of this Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B relegation play-off.

It was certainly a better finish to this understandably nervy encounter than Bann might have hoped for given the earlier exchanges.

Navan’s 13th minute try had opened up a five point gap between the sides but from the time that Bann scored a converted try to go 5-7 up in the 27th minute until the closing stages. there were never more than four points separating the sides.

And when Navan scrum-half Mark Farrell slotted over the last of his four penalties six minutes into second half injury time, it looked as if a 17-18 result would be the baseline for the start of the second leg at Rifle Park.

But referee Kieran Barry decided there was further injury time to be played and after Bann had recovered possession, through the fine lineout combination of replacement forwards Tim Savage and Martin Vorster, they launched a final assault on the home line.

Quick ruck ball was moved right from a ruck and Ben Carson ran an intelligent line to crash though for a try which Adam Doherty bettered off the tee, leaving Navan to travel north on Saturday knowing they need to overhaul a two score deficit.

If the earlier quality of the rugby at times reflected not just the position of the two sides in the final league table, but also the consequences of failure for the eventual losers over two legs, it was nonetheless an enthralling game.

A second minute scoring opportunity was spoiled when the referee penalised Bann for holding on after the tackle.

And five minutes later David McCann was left prone by a Navan tackle, forcing the Bann flanker to spend the rest of the game on the sidelines.

Any concerns that the Banbridge coaches and supporters might have had about the loss of one of their Ulster players were soon allayed as replacement Alex Weir came on to produce a man-of-the-match performance, tackling and especially carrying to great effect throughout the remainder of the game.

Doherty chased his chip behind the Navan lines only to be penalised for a high tackle in the 11th minute.

And off the lineout that followed Navan moved the ball wide, with centre Riaan van der Vyver’s off-load out of a two-man tackle setting left winger Sean McEntagart scurrying to the try line for the opening score of the game.

Bann dominated for the next 15 minutes, encamping in Navan territory.

But a crooked throw-in, a knock on and an inaccurate line kick all conspired at different times to stymie any attempt at scoring.

Eventually however they made the pressure tell, with lock Brendan McSorley coming onto a ruck feed at pace to force his way over the try line, with Doherty’s conversion easing his side 5-7 in front.

Navan’s attacking ability was underlined by a fine move off a midfield scrum which saw Bann cough up a penalty in front of their posts, allowing Farrell to kick his side 8-7 in front.

Bann should have been in front at the break but a knock on at a 5 metre lineout and a more promising backline move, which ended with Conor Field failing to link with Joe Finnegan with the try line beckoning, left the visiting supporters groaning with frustration.

With Bann caught offside from the drop-out at the start of the second half, Farrell was able to extend his side’s lead by three points off the tee. Another fine threequarter move almost had Bann winger Josh Cromie in at the corner but a knock-on gave Navan the put-in to a scrum under their posts at which Bann were penalised. Robin Sinton leapt to turn over the lineout ball and from the consequent play Bann won a penalty which Doherty converted.

A knock-on from the re-start saw Bann going offside and Farrell restored the four point differential. As the game moved into the final quarter Bann were playing the more adventurous rugby, despite the loss through injury of prop Callum Reid and hooker Peter Cromie. But a lack of the necessary support saw an interception by centre Carson and show-and-go by scrum half Neil Kilpatrick fail to yield any return in terms of points.

Doherty’s second penalty, kicked with just 4 minutes left on the clock, brought his side back to within a point. But with Bann attacking off the re-start, good work by Andrew Morrison and Doherty saw Finnegan link with Sinton and the No 8 put Field in for an unconverted try at the corner and a 14-18 scoreline.

The vociferous supporters of both sides thought that Farrell’s fourth penalty was the concluding act of the game. But then came that late, late Carson try which puts an entirely different complexion on the return game.

McDowell though was quick to warn of the dangers of complacency.

“Navan will have taken heart from the fact that they were ahead for a large part of the game,” he said afterwards.

“But we know that we left scores out there – there are certainly areas where we can do better. So we will put in two hard nights’ work next week.

“Look, the lads have put together two great performances in the last few weeks, beating Armagh and Navan, and at times playing some really good rugby.”

He added: “Today, they changed the game plan midway through the second half and from then on we looked much the better side.

“Navan will still be dangerous – but the lads know they are the better team and I think next Saturday they will prove that without doubt.”

1. Jubilation in the Bann ranks as Ben Carson crashes over for an injury time try

2. Man-of-the-match Alex Weir takes on the Navan defence

3. Brothers-in-arms - Peter, Michael and Josh Cromie in conversation with the referee during Bann's game at Navan

4. Brendan McSorley touches down Bann's first try against Navan