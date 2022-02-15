Banbridge Fifths unlucky to miss out on win against Newry Seconds

James Rankin sizes up the Newry ball-carrier. Picture: John Mullan

Banbridge Fifths 7

Newry Seconds 8

Bann Fifths went into this Regional South Division 1 game against Newry Seconds knowing that the club’s bottom team had trounced the same opposition 59-17 the previous weekend.

Paul Cairns in full flight against Newry Seconds, with support on hand from Stephen Patterson and Ryan Ringland. Picture: John Mullan

But strengthened by a number of key personnel, the visitors proved a match for a Bann side that was never able to get into top gear.

And thanks to a late, late, drop goal, Newry claimed the four points for a win, leaving Bann the dubious consolation of a losing bonus point.

Bann started very strongly, scoring a try after just five minutes through flanker Stephen Jackson with Jordan Mullan adding the conversion.

At this stage it looked as if it could be a similar score to the previous week’s game. But Newry had other ideas and the exchanges became more even. After a few strong carries Newry scored a try out wide on the right wing, but missed the conversion.

Ryan Ringland gets the ball away from a ruck. Picture: John Mullan

Neither side was able to impose itself for the remainder of the first half, so Bann changed ends with a two-point advantage but knowing the opposition would have the benefit of a strong wind after the break.

Although Bann were able to make ground through some strong carries Newry made use of the wind when they got possession, consistently pushing Bann back with a good kicking game. Both teams had chances to score but both defences held firm. Then with five minutes to go Newry slotted over that drop goal from close range drop goal and despite some strong attacking play from the home side, Newry held on to win the game.

Stephen Patterson and Ryan Ringland were strong in the forwards, while Colin Hamilton, Stevie Cowan and James Rankin were very lively in the backs.

The Fifths will be glad to put that game behind them as they prepare to face the Sixths in the quarter-final of the Butler Shield. The game has been brought forward to this Friday night with a 7.30pm kick-off and a large crowd is expected for what is sure to be a fiercely-contested affair.

Bann U16 captain Darragh McCann (left) congratulates Livai Naga on his hat-trick

That single bonus point collected last Friday night leaves the Fifths just holding onto top spot in the league, with their club rivals in second place.

But team managers Jerry Ramsey and Mark Fisher know that will be irrelevant come this Friday, when the team showing the most desire should win through to take their place in the semi-final. An enthralling battle is in prospect.

Bann U16s 45 Portadown/Lurgan U16s 3

After a successful league campaign, Bann’s Under-16 side made an excellent start in the Ulster Carpets Provincial Cup, running in seven tries and conceding none against the combined Portadown/ Lurgan side.

With a fair breeze in the air Bann kicked off the cup run by kicking off into the wind to start the game. As Portadown caught it they were met by Livai Naga who brought them to a halt just past their own 10m line. This set the tone for what was a very physical game.

After a few carries Portadown used the wind by kicking the ball to the Bann half, but when Bann countered, the backline’s slick hands sent centre Livai Naga on a 35 metre run to the try line.

Portadown came back strongly, keeping Bann pinned for a period in their own half with some great play. The Banbridge defence however was set to stay strong, limiting the visitors to a penalty which proved to be their only points.

The strong wind confined play largely to the home half, but the Bann line rarely looked under threat and a breakaway try scored by Naga and converted by Tim Robinson allowed Bann to go into the break 12-3 ahead.

Robinson’s educated boot together with some strong carries, most notably by Murray Napier and Emmett Magill, had Portadown on the back foot for virtually all of the second half as the points tally mounted steadily.

Naga completed his hat-trick with further touchdowns coming from skipper Darragh McCann, Jude Shields, Emmett Magill and Ryan McMurray.

Robinson slotted over five conversions from seven attempts to complete a comprehensive win that sees Bann travel to Letterkenny on the 26th February for the second round game.

Coach Stephen Porter was pleased that his players had been able to make the scoreboard reflect their domination of the exchanges. “We defended well in the first half when we had to,” he said.

“And then with Tim (Robinson) managing the game well from out-half, the lads were able to show the attacking flair that has seen them win so many games this season.