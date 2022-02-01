Banbridge return from Cork empty-handed after defeat

Kris Campbell on the charge for Bann Fourths. Picture: John Mullan

Highfield had enjoyed the benefit of a diagonal first-half wind. But the fine tactical kicking of out-half James Taylor had largely been negated by his team-mates’ tendency to give away penalties. Bann’s best attacking efforts had been initiated by Ben Carson’s 14th minute intercept and a strong carry from Callum Reid on 22 minutes. But handling errors brought both to premature ends, so for the first 35 minutes of the game play had mostly taken place between the two “22s”, with little threat to either try line.

Then from a seemingly innocuous lineout 35 metres out, the home side launched an attack which put Paul Stack in for the deadlock-breaking try, which Taylor converted.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 7-0 interval scoreline, with the wind at their backs in the second half, should have provided the basis for a good outcome for the away side.

Stephen Jackson is 'collared' by a 'Hinch player as Alex Ferguson moves in to support. Picture: John Mullan

But within 55 seconds of the second half starting, the deficit had doubled. Doherty’s clearance kick was fielded and run back.

The impressive Taylor then sliced through Bann’s mid-field, linked with Luke Kingston who found scrum-half Chris Banon with the scoring pass and the out-half added the conversion.

Robin Sinton came off the bench to replace Ryan Hughes and made an immediate impact.

In the 48th minute Highfield were penalised at a lineout and again at the scrum which followed.

Jordan Mullan lines up a conversion attempt in Bann Fourths' Forster Plate game against Ballynahinch Fourths. Picture: John Mullan

When the scrum was re-set, the replacement number eight picked up and before the defence could react he was over the try line.

Doherty’s conversion attempt drifted wide in the wind, but with just six minutes remaining the full-back kicked a penalty from the halfway line to put his side in sight of a losing bonus point.

But from the re-start Bann failed to chase Aaron Kennedy’s box kick with the necessary energy and organisation.

Home full-back Sam Burns put in a blistering run to open up the defence and Stack finished off in the left hand corner for a 19-8 lead.

Jonny Martin tries to charge down a Ballynahinch kick. Picture: John Mullan

A penalty kicked for a lineout deep in Highfield territory offered Bann a last chance to retrieve that point, but instead it was Highfield who countered with an almost certain fourth try denied them by a marginal forward pass decision.

With First XV coaches Mark McDowell and Rob Logan on Schools’ Cup duty, Seconds coach Charlie Farrell had travelled with the side.

After the game he said that the result was all the more disappointing given what he said was a superb first half performance.

“We’d done so much good,” he said, “and probably controlled a lot of the game. And then just a couple of missed tackles on our kick-chase let us down.

“It was the right option to kick, we just didn’t then follow up with a good chase. In the first half we played into a really strong wind – every time we got out they kicked it right back into our corner. Highfield threw everything at us in the first half but the boys did unbelievably well.

“At half-time everybody was positive that we were in a good position to overtake the seven points. Then to concede that score straight away at the start of the second half – that gave us a bit of a mountain to climb.”

Farrell was impressed with the performance of Ben Carson, who was playing his first match in a Banbridge shirt and after a long time away from the game.

“To come back after such a long lay-off, I thought he did really well both in attack and defence. Conor Field was getting his 50th cap today and I thought he showed up well and Peter Cromie also put in an excellent 80 minute shift.”

BANN FOURTHS 14 BALLYNAHINCH FOURTHS 39

Unfortunately having lost heavily in the Forster Cup first round, the reward for the 4th XV was to be drawn against Ballynahinch Fourths in the only tie of the round for the subsidiary competition, the Forster Plate.

If the task before them wasn’t deemed great enough, the impact of Covid and other priorities for players weakened the team further.

With the scene set it was a much changed unfamiliar team that took the field before kick-off. It was going to take time for this new group of players to gel and click as a team.

The first blow was to occur within two minutes when with a knock to the head meant Scott Cromie had to leave the field. This resulted in U-18 player Adam Ovadia making his senior debut for the club. With all these changes the impact was great and ‘Hinch took advantage, scoring 32 unanswered points in the first half. Even with the doom and gloom there were some flashes of hope, with strong runs in particular from Hugo Bertholon.

With words of encouragement and advice from the management at half-time, Bann started the second half on fire and didn’t let the opposition settle. The home team encamped on the ‘Hinch “22” and after a lot of pressure and some slick hands as the ball went between the backs, Luke Allison went over for a well-deserved first ever try for the club, which was converted by Jordan Mullan.

Unfortunately, with their tails up and constant big carries from the team, Bann suffered two further blows as Robin Thompson and a ‘Hinch player collided, with both having to leave the pitch needing stitches, and Ben Davidson then left the pitch feeling ill.

This knocked the home team out of their stride. But they soon regained composure and evergreen number eight Andy Brown forced his way over for a real forwards’ pick and drive try which again was converted.

Despite more pressure Bann couldn’t add to their tally and ‘Hinch picked up their only try of the half.

After the match manager Andy Fulton reflected on what could have been.

“We were like a boxer on the ropes,” he said. “But despite being down and out score- wise by half time, the team showed real heart and spirit to come back and win the second half by 14-7. It’s a hard lesson, but the guys did their club proud in the fight back.

“That’s the knock-out competitions over for the Fourths for this season, but they are sitting top of their league and have a great opportunity if they put the work in on the training ground.

Fulton picked out two players for their efforts.