Banbridge RFC hosted the first U14 Girls’ League event

Action from the Girls' U14 rugby

Travelling clubs included Armagh, Monaghan, Lurgan, Clogher Valley, Enniskillen and Virginia.

The Bann girls had a difficult first fixture against Clogher Valley, however they worked hard in both defence and attack to secure a 5-5 draw. In the second game the team found their feet and secured a 9-5 victory against Monaghan.

Top try scorers were Viktorija Paberzaa, Victoria Cromie and Clionah McGrath and player of the day was awarded to Viktorija.

Bann Girls U-12s

Running alongside the U14s were the Banbridge U12s and U10s in a Let’s Play Rugby event.

The U10s merged with Armagh and Lurgan to play touch against an experienced Enniskillen side.

Bann girls Jen and Pippa showed huge improvement, both scoring tries and making impressive passes.

The U12s girls started off strongly with a great team, winning two out of their three matches.

Fast plays and excellent skills set the girls up for their wins.

The girls made fantastic tackles and all their hard work paid off.

Top try scorer was Sian McDowell and player of the day was awarded to Poppy Smyth.

The senior women’s team all volunteered to make the event a huge success, hosting over 170 rugby players.