Bann Sixths to strong for Newry Seconds

160 years experience between them - Paul Cairns, Chris Nelmes and Robert Buller pictured after playing for Bann Sixths against Newry Seconds

The Sixths’ next outing is on 19th February, when they meet their clubmates from the Fifth XV in the Butler Shield competition.

And if the Fifths’ players had any thoughts of the result of that match being a foregone conclusion, those who were watching this game will have taken due note of a nine-try avalanche which simply overwhelmed the visitors.

Bann kicked off with their backs to the clubhouse and within minutes of play Samuel McCracken had intercepted the ball on the Newry “22” and raced under the posts for the opening score.

Hat-tricks apiece against Newry Seconds for Bann Sixths players Chris Nelmes and Adam Buller

Phill Morrison stepped up and slotted the extra two points and Bann were up and running.

From the re-start Bann dominated the play and relentlessly pressured the Newry “22”.

The front row of Niall McAlinden, Captain Gareth Briggs and Barney McKevitt established a strong set piece which led to Bann’s second try, scored by Adam Buller, and Morrison duly obliged off the tee.

From the kick-off Newry but together several phases of play and when Bann were penalised at the breakdown in front of the posts, Newry slotted over the kick.

The line out had been one of the strengths of Bann’s game across the first half and from a set piece on Newry’s 10 metre line, hooker Gareth Briggs sent the ball like a dart to jumper Paul Cairns.

The maul was set up and driven to the Newry “22”, only to be brought down illegally.

Out half Alan Thompson sent the ball to the five metre line, and on this occasion Bann were able to set up the maul so the ball went through the back and Chris Nelmes, only just on the pitch, crashed over the line for his side’s third try and a 19-3 interval lead.

Newry kicked off the second half and the ball was received by Stephen Jackson, playing only in his second game at flanker, having converted from centre.

He ran hard at the Newry line, the ball was set back and chipped over the Newry defenders for winger Andy Wynd to chase and touch down, Morrison converting.

Jackson again fielded the re-start and fed out-half Alan Thompson who popped the ball up to Adam Buller on the 10 metre line.

The centre spotted a gap in the Newry line and scorched through it for a fifth try.

From the kick-off Bann seemed to switch off, which allowed Newry to cross the Bann line for the first time and with a successful conversion reduce the deficit to 33-10.

Thompson’s quick thinking led to Bann’s sixth try, his lineout feed to Nelmes setting the centre off on a power run through the Newry lines.

The visitors had shown great resilience throughout the game and their second converted try gave a 40-17 scoreline.

But that was as good as it got for the Newry men and as their earlier tackling effort began to take its toll, Bann added three late tries to underline their superiority.

Buller and Nelmes both completed their hat-tricks, with their touchdowns sandwiched by a try from flanker Neal Cochrane.

Morrison converted seven of the nine tries for a personal 14 point haul.

Bann management Kris Eadie and Mark Fisher were full of praise for their team, whose domination of Newry at the set plays had provided the basis for their margin of victory.

Manager Fisher gave credit to the work of provincial squad coach Gary McCullough.

“We could see the benefit there tonight of Gary’s hard work on the training ground,” he said. “Attendance at training has improved over the last few weeks and that was evident in the team’s performance on the field tonight.