Bann U16 Girls beat Donegal visitors

Bann's U16 Girls team with coach Philly Stronge after their cup win over Letterkenny-Inishowen

The Bann side, reinforced by three players returning after some time out from the game, had to be at their best to beat a well-drilled Letterkenny/Inishowen Combined side.

After an unsettled start from both sides, Banbridge were first to score a try, with Rachel Whelan touching down.

This was followed by some great attacking play by both sides, until Bann broke through again with a flying try from Joy Mawson.

Bann Under-16 Girls player of the Match Joy Mawson

Letterkenny/Inishowen hit back with two tries of their own to level the scores.

Bann stepped up the pace again and some great forward play enabled Joy Mawson to score her second try.

From the re-start Banbridge kept the pressure on, and superb forward play again proved the foundation for Carly Orr to touch down.

Banbridge then suffered a few injuries, disrupting their play and allowing the opposition to get back in the game with consecutive tries which tied the scores at 20-20 with 14 minutes to go.

Coach Philly Strong rallied the girls and Banbridge replied with Rebekah Baker breaking through a few tackles to score the winning try before adding the extras off the tee.

Letterkenny/Inishowen tried to come back at Banbridge but their late attack was no match for Banbridge’s great defensive work.

This was a fantastic performance by all 15 of the Bann girls.