In another game where Carrick did not convert quite a number of chances they created, the score at the end flattered the home side who were put under pressure by an improving Carrick side for long periods in both the first and second halves. The difference at the end of the day was that Ballyclare took most of their chances while Carrick did not.

Carrick got off to a bad start, conceding a penalty try and a yellow card in the fourth minute when they attempted to disrupt a Ballyclare move from the front of a line-out close to the line. However, the visitors then dominated territory and possession for much of the remainder of the second quarter and had reduced the deficit to 7–6 by the 17th minute, thanks to two Fionn McCormack penalties.

However, they fell further behind in the 25th minute when Ballyclare got over the line following a series of picks and drives close to the Carrick line. The try was converted to give the home side a 14-6 lead. Despite a number of line-breaks, involving the White brothers on one occasion and Fionn McCormack on another, Carrick could not threaten the Ballyclare line and they went further behind in the 35th minute when the home side went through a number of phases inside the Carrick 22 and created an over-lap on the right for one of their centres to score.

Ballyclare defeated neighbours Carrick in a high scoring encounter. Image by Google

The conversion gave the home side a comfortable 21-6 lead but Carrick came close to eating into it when, following the re-start, centre David Carse split the Ballyclare defence and put in a clever kick which was gathered by Jake Hutchinson but the winger unfortunately tripped over one of his own players when the way to the line seemed to be open and half-time was reached with Ballyclare still holding their lead.

Carrick started the second have brightly, with another good run back of a kick by Fionn McCormack and a line break by David Carse but Ballyclare managed to intercept the pass from the centre and play was brought back for an infringement by the home side at the break-down; Fionn McCormack converted the resulting penalty to make the score 21-9 in Ballyclare's favour.

Further Behind

Virtually from the re-start, Carrick fell further behind when they conceded a couple of penalties which enabled Ballyclare to set up an attacking line-out five metres out and after a number of drives had sucked in the Carrick defence, their winger got over in the corner. This try was not converted but the home side increased their lead in the 51st minute when a cross-kick by their out-half was gathered by his winger who scored in the corner. The try was converted to give the home side a seemingly unassailable 33-9 lead.

However, Carrick had other ideas and began a 15 minute phase when they virtually took control of territory and possession. They were rewarded in the 55th minute when, following a break and strong run from the impressive Toby Bailey, Carrick were awarded a penalty five metres out, tapped and drove and Ryan McGonigle forced his way over for the try. Fionn McCormack added the conversion points and Ballyclare now led by 33-16.

With the visitors continuing to dominate territory, they reduced the deficit further in the 68th minute when scrum-half Simon White went over following another tapped penalty inside the Ballyclare 22. Fionn McCormack's conversion made the score 33-23 in Ballyclare's favour. Things now seemed set for a nervy last 10 minutes or so for the home side as their lead did not seem so unassailable after all.

However, to their credit, Ballyclare managed to break Carrick's stranglehold on possession and territory and made their victory secure when a couple of Carrick defensive mix-ups allowed them them to create a score from inside their own half and the conversion gave them a lead of 40-23 which they held until the final whistle.

Despite the final score this was a much better performance from Carrick. For long periods in both halves they looked as good a side as their opponents; the difference in the end was the old problem of not finishing off chances while their opponents for the most part did. For Carrick, Toby Bailey had an excellent debut on the wing, beating defenders on a number of occasions and putting in what was probably a try-saving tackle early in the second half.

Defended Well

David Carse also broke the line on a number of occasions while full-back Fionn McCormack had another very good all round game. Up front, the back row of Cormac McCracken, Ross Marsden and Ryan McGonigle were effective at the break-down, defended well - a thumping tackle from Marsden probably prevented another Ballyclare score in the dying minutes - and carried strongly although the prize for strong carries has to go once again to second row Mattie Hadden who probably made more ground ball in hand than anyone else on the field on Saturday.

Next week Carrick are at home to Cooke who ran league leaders Clogher Valley close on Saturday and Carrick will need to produce more of the sort of rugby which had Ballyclare on the ropes for a period in the second half if they are to come away with a home victory.