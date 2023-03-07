Floodlights at Ballyclare Rugby Football Club’s training pitch have recently been upgraded thanks to generous support from local businesses.

The improvement works at The Cloughan were courtesy of local businesses and club sponsors, Hagan Leisure Limited and GES Group.

A spokesperson for the club explained: “The training area is our most used pitch area, utilised for youth, senior and the Clare Hares (special needs) training, five nights a week during the season.

"However, the floodlighting was barely fit for purpose and was very expensive to run.

Sam Hagan pictured alongside Ballyclare RFC U14 players following the recent upgrade.

“Thankfully, the floodlighting of the training area has now been recently upgraded to the latest LED lamps with the club’s principal sponsor Hagan Leisure Limited providing the necessary funding."

Hagan Leisure’s owner and MD, Sam Hagan said: “I remember my years spent playing at Ballyclare and am pleased to be able to support the club upgrade the excellent facilities at The Cloughan.”

Ballyclare RFC Chairman Aran Blackbourne added: “The club is delighted to have Hagan Leisure Limited as its principal sponsor. Their logo is on the front of the club’s playing shirt worn by all our teams.

“The support afforded by Sam’s company and all our sponsors is much appreciated and vital for the club to fulfil one of its primary objectives of providing rugby for all in the community.”

Michael Johnston of GES Group stated: “GES Group have been a long-standing sponsor of Ballyclare RFC and as part of our ongoing support, were honoured to design and install the LED lighting upgrade.