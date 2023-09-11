Carrickfergus Rugby Club’s 1st XV’s difficult start to the 2023/24 league season continued at the weekend when they fell to a 24-13 loss away to Grosvenor.

Commenting after the Championship 1 clash at Gibson Park, a spokesperson for the east Antrim side stated: “Prop Gareth McKeown and lock Chris Rodgers made their first starts for the 1st XV and both contributed significantly to a decent performance by the Carrick forwards, with Alan Whitley, Conor Dodds, Ryan McGonigle and Callum Simms also making major contributions.

"Behind the pack, Acting Captain David Carse was Carrick's most dangerous back, breaking the Grosvenor defensive line on a number of occasions.

“After sorting out some early scrum problems, Carrick probably had the better of the first quarter exchanges in terms of territory and possession, but it was Grosvenor who took the lead in the 20th minute when they scored in the left corner following a scrum in the Carrick 22.

"The try wasn’t converted. Exchanges continued to be fairly even until the hosts extended their lead in the 30th minute when they went over from a tap penalty close to the line following a mid-field break from half-way. This try was converted to give them a 12 points to nil lead.

"The visitors did reduce the deficit in injury time when, following strong carries by Alan Whitley, Conor Dodds and Ryan McGonigle they were awarded a penalty in front of the posts and Simon White duly converted. Half-time was reached with Grosvenor leading by 12-3.

“Carrick began the second half with a strong run by Callum Simms who fielded the Grosvenor kick-off and made ground up to their 22, but his pass to attempt to find support did not go to hand.

"Then, just three minutes into the second half, Carrick moved the ball left from a scrum in the Grosvenor 22 and Harry Norton was tackled just short of the line, but fellow winger Jake Hutchinson was on hand to pick up and dive over.

"The try wasn’t converted, but five minutes later a short throw to Chris Rodgers at a Carrick line-out on the Grosvenor 22 was returned to hooker Alan Whitley and he raced up to the line and forced his way over.

"Again, the try was not converted but Carrick now led by 13 points to 12. Following the re-start, the home side began a period of pressure in and around the Carrick 22 and, following a series of penalties, they forced their way over from a tap and go.

"This try wasn’t converted, but Grosvenor now led 17-13 going into the final quarter.

"Carrick then began to mount a number of attacks of their own and a break by David Carse took them close to the Grosvenor line, but they lost the ball forward after trying a number of picks and drives.

"With minutes of normal time remaining, Grosvenor sealed their win when they fly-hacked from half-way into the Carrick 22 forcing the visitors to scramble to touch; from the ensuing line-out the home side moved the ball into midfield and broke through to score.

"The try was converted to give them a 24 points to 13 lead.