The Maxol-sponsored Carrick 1st XV suffered a heart-breaking defeat away to Enniskillen last Saturday (January 14), losing 14 - 3.

In the early stages of a match played in terrible conditions, Carrick dominated in crucial areas, particularly the scrum where they were simply outstanding.

Having taken an early lead with a Fionn McCormack penalty, the visitors were over-hauled a short time later when Enniskillen scored under the posts. The try was converted and the home side held the 7 – 3 lead until the break.

Advertisement

They scored again early in the second-half to lead 14 - 3 and, despite Carrick's efforts, that remained the score at the final whistle.

Carrick welcome bottom side Limavady to Tom Simms Memorial Park this Saturday (Jan 21). Image by Google

Advertisement

As in most recent games, the scrum was completely on top of their opponents and credit must again go to the front five.

Cormac McCracken made life difficult for Enniskillen in the line-out as well as at the break-down, Ross Marsden tackled furiously and made a nuisance of himself over the ball but the two outstanding performers for Carrick were Adam Gibney and Adam White both of whom made yards of ground with strong carries.

Advertisement

This was in fact a very good all round performance from Carrick and the players were very disappointed at the end that their ill-luck denied them any reward.

Carrick remain in eighth place in the league – ninth placed Grosvenor having lost to CIYMS on Saturday – and face bottom side Limavady at Tom Simms Memorial Park this Saturday (January 21) and will be hoping for a bonus point win to widen the gap with Grosvenor.