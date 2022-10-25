Carrick RFC maintain intensity to seal away win at City of Derry
Carrick 1st XV won a hard fought away encounter with former AIL side City of Derry 20-17 on Saturday (October 22) to move back up to seventh place in the league.
This was a good all round 80 minute performance from Carrick, with the winning score coming late in the game.
Carrick took the lead with a try by Chris Rodgers after 15 minutes when the second row crossed following a line-out five metres out, set up as a result of a penalty kick to the corner. Fionn McCormack added the conversion points and was on target again just after the half hour mark with a penalty to give the visitors a 10-0 lead.
However, City of Derry got themselves back into the game with an intercept try as half-time approached. The conversion meant that Carrick went into the break with a narrow 10-7 advantage.
Early in the second half, the home side levelled the scores with a penalty of their own and then a short time later took the lead with a try which came from ball being moved wide following a scrum on the Carrick 22. The conversion gave the home side a 17-10 lead.
Carrick, however, continued to battle and reduced the deficit with another successful penalty kick from Fionn McCormack. Then, with full-time approaching, a piece of quick thinking by Simon White gave Carrick the winning score; with advantage being played following a five-metre scrum, the scrum half chipped into the in-goal area and his brother Adam won the race to touch down. The conversion by Fionn McCormack gave Carrick victory by 20-17.
This was a good all round performance by Carrick, with no falling off in intensity in the later stages. The front five provided a solid scrum, Cormac McCracken provided his usual excellent service in the line-out, including a couple of "steals", and back rowers Ross Marsden and Ryan McGonigle tackled and carried strongly throughout.
Fionn McCormack, Adam White and Simon White were the pick of the backs, with McCormack in particular having another excellent game. The full-back was solid under the high ball, kicked well out of hand and his goal-kicking has given Carrick an added dimension this season.
Carrick now have two weeks off before back-to-back fixtures against CIYMS on November 12 and 19.