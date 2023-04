Ballymoney Rugby Club have been celebrating following their promotion into the top junior league.

The Kilraughts Road 1st XV finished runners-up in the Kukri Qualifying 2 division and so will be heading up to Qualifying 1.

In a post on social media, the club said: “A huge thank you to our sponsors, supporters, coaches, players, medical team, video & photo team, PR & social media and members for everything this year.

"Well done to the boys on a hugely successful season - now the hard work really begins.”