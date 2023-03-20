Register
Club Academy Cup: Ballyclare reach Kingspan Final

Ballyclare’s U21 side will take on Banbridge in Ulster Rugby’s Club Academy Cup final at the Kingspan later this month.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:01 GMT

Ballyclare RFC’s Academy side put in an impressive performance in the semi-final at The Cloughan on March 15, overcoming visitors Ballynahinch, 23-8.

A first half try for centre Adam Warren and a penalty from out-half Rhys Cobain saw the home side lead 8-0 at the break. Second half tries from Jo McConnell and Darragh Flynn, as well as another penalty kick and a conversion from Cobain, enough for the Ballyclare squad to progress to the final, which is set to be played at Kingspan Stadium on March 29 at 7pm.

Ballyclare Academy Captain, Jamie Kelly said: “It’s an incredible achievement for, the team, the club and myself. Playing in a final at ‘The Kingspan’ is something we all dream about and aim to achieve in our rugby playing career.

Ballyclare defeated Ballynahinch 23-8.
"We will enjoy it and aim to make the most of the opportunity. The academy setup allows for the younger lads to come together, get involved and most importantly to have fun and socialise.”

Academy team manager Stephen Langley, added: “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted for the team in making it to the final. It is going to be a day that not only I remember but the players and their families.

"It’s days like these that make it worthwhile for any manager or club to show the province what young talent they have and how the squad has grown and gelled.”

BallyclareBanbridge