Club Academy side is Kingspan bound this Friday

Banbridge Club Academy player-manager Eddie Dawson pictured in early-season training

Set up at the start of the 21-22 season to facilitate the transition from youth and schools’ rugby to the adult game, the Ulster Club Academy League had 20 clubs participating in regional leagues before the Cup competition started.

The league competitions, set up on a regional basis, were disrupted by Covid in the period up to Christmas, but Bann still managed wins, home and away, over local rivals Ballynahinch.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-24 success at Ballymacarn Park was backed up by an even more impressive 58-5 win on home soil.

Banbridge Club Academy leading try-scorer Robbie Mathers

That winning form was carried over into the cup competition when Queen’s were beaten 33-14 before Ballyclare got on the wrong end of a 47-14 thumping under the Rifle Park lights.

Director of Rugby Andy Duke’s appointment of Eddie Dawson as player/manager of the Club Academy team has proved an inspired choice as the former Bann U-18s captain has fashioned an U-21 squad which has seen off all comers this season.

Dawson’s input on the pitch has been limited due to recurring injury but he has overseen the action as his players have run in tries from all over the pitch against all comers.

The young manager’s toughest task next week will be selecting the starting team to take on Instonians in the final.

He has an abundance of talent at his disposal in virtually every position.

Up front Thomas Walmsley, Scott Cromie, Alex Porter and Luke Forsyth have all put down markers for the front row.

Robbie Mathers has been the leading try-scorer in the club from virtually the first match of the season and he has carried his form playing number eight on the Seconds into the Academy side, where he is sure to start, although probably at lock.

Josh Quail, Zac Simpson, Hugo Bertholon, Max McGookin and Marcus McNeill are all vying for slots in the back row but Harry Patterson and Cameron Martin would appear to be nailed on at half-back.

The Buller cousins, Adam and John, showed up well at centre against Queen’s in the semi-final but they face a stiff challenge for starting places from Troy Pinion and Ali Morrow.

With Cameron Martin likely to start on one wing, one of those four might well start on the other flank, filling the vacancy left by the unfortunate Jonny Martin.

The ex-Banbridge Academy player has been in excellent form for the Thirds but looks likely to be ruled out by an ankle injury picked up playing football.

Tom Flanagan is another young player who has been in consistently good form this season and he looks certain to be handed the number 15 shirt.

Given their form to date, Bann will start the final as favourites but Manager Dawson will have his charges well warned against complacency.