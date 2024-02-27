Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The showpiece, played in Dundalk, saw Ballyclare return home with the trophy for the first time following their emphatic 48-8 victory over Dublin-based Bective Rangers on Saturday, January 27.

The triumph came almost two years to the day since the south Antrim side lost 13-11 in the All-Ireland Junior Cup decider at Ravenhill against Clogher Valley.

Elected members at the February meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council took the opportunity to pay tribute to the team from The Cloughan and approve a motion brought forward by Ballyclare UUP representative, Cllr Vera McWilliam and seconded by her party colleague, Cllr Stewart Wilson.

The motion stated: “That this council recognises and congratulates the players and officers of Ballyclare Rugby Football Club on the tremendous occasion of winning The All-Ireland Junior Rugby Cup.

"Subject to the agreement of council and the Mayor, I would ask officers to organise a Mayor’s reception to recognise this outstanding achievement.”Speaking in the chamber at Mossley Mill on Monday, February 26, Dunsilly Ulster Unionist Cllr Wilson said that the achievement by the team was "testament to the dedication of volunteers" and it would "elevate their transition into senior rugby".

Ballyclare DUP Cllr Helen Magill congratulated the players and officers saying that the "special achievement" would not happen without "hard work and training".