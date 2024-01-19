In the week in which they mourned the loss of one of their great clubmen, Lindsey Luney, the Carrick 1st XV went down to another league defeat on January 13, losing by 26-7 away to Portadown.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for the east Antrim side said: “This result makes it virtually certain that Carrick will be relegated to Section 2 of the Championship for next season.

"After a fairly even first half, in which Carrick had their chances to take the lead, it was the home side who went in front with a converted try on the stroke of halftime and they followed this up with another try just after the restart.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Simms Memorial Park. (Pic: Google).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From then on Carrick were chasing the game and, despite an intercept try from Harry Norton, they conceded two more tries to lose by 26 points to 7.

“For Carrick there were good performances from wing forward Scott Shaw, replacement prop Dylan Wright and backs David Carse and Jake Hutchinson.

"Indeed, the back division as a whole tried hard, but Carrick were unable to take advantage of line breaks and turn opportunities into points.

“Carrick now have two weeks off before facing Dromore at Tom Simms Memorial Park on February 3 and then a week later they have their Junior Cup quarter-final match.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Maxol-sponsored side celebrated an 18 points to 17 win against City of Armagh II in their final Junior Cup pool game at Tom Simms Memorial Park on January 6.