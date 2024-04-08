East Antrim girls invited to give rugby 'a try'
With a focus on fostering skill development, confidence and teamwork, #GiveItATry invites girls of all backgrounds, with little or no rugby experience, to embark on an eight-week journey commencing on April 24, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the Jordanstown Sports Village, UUJ.
Adam Smith, Ophir Girls’ Coach said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Canterbury’s ‘Give It A Try’ programme and to welcome girls aged eight plus for a second successive year.
"Rugby is more than just a sport; it’s a shared passion that unites individuals from all walks of life. We ran a successful GIAT programme in 2023 and are hoping to build upon this in 2024.”
Participation is £10 per player. All registered participants receive a Canterbury t-shirt.
For those interested in joining, or seeking further information, contact Ryan Kavanagh via [email protected]