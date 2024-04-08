East Antrim girls invited to give rugby 'a try'

Girls from across Newtownabbey and east Antrim, who are interested in getting involved with rugby, are invited to take part in Canterbury’s ‘Give It A Try’ programme with Ophir Women’s Rugby Team.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With a focus on fostering skill development, confidence and teamwork, #GiveItATry invites girls of all backgrounds, with little or no rugby experience, to embark on an eight-week journey commencing on April 24, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the Jordanstown Sports Village, UUJ.

Read More
Lidl NI's Sport for Good programme: 24 schools secure place on award-winning sch...

Adam Smith, Ophir Girls’ Coach said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Canterbury’s ‘Give It A Try’ programme and to welcome girls aged eight plus for a second successive year.

The eight-week 'Give It A Try' programme will start in Jordanstown on April 24. (Pic: Contributed).The eight-week 'Give It A Try' programme will start in Jordanstown on April 24. (Pic: Contributed).
The eight-week 'Give It A Try' programme will start in Jordanstown on April 24. (Pic: Contributed).
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Rugby is more than just a sport; it’s a shared passion that unites individuals from all walks of life. We ran a successful GIAT programme in 2023 and are hoping to build upon this in 2024.”

Participation is £10 per player. All registered participants receive a Canterbury t-shirt.

For those interested in joining, or seeking further information, contact Ryan Kavanagh via [email protected]

Related topics:East AntrimAntrimNewtownabbey