Two new players are looking forward to commencing their time at Ballyclare Rugby Football Club, having both captained Ballyclare High’s 1st XV over recent years.

David Gillespie, a second row, joins The Cloughan-based club having captained Ballyclare High last season.

Detailing why he wanted to join BRFC, David explained: “It’s my local club and has a great link with the school. I’ve enjoyed being a spectator at club matches and impressed by their style of play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m excited to make the progression from school rugby to club rugby and continue to be coached by Mike McKeever.”

Aaron Weir (Ballyclare RFC Director of Rugby), David Gillespie, Adam Campbell and Mike McKeever(Ballyclare RFC Head Coach). (BRFC).

Adam Campbell is another former captain at Ballyclare High, having led the team during the 2018/19 season.

He continued his rugby at Strathclyde University where he captained their 1st XV to a league victory and Glasgow Varsity win last season.

The flanker said: “I’ve enjoyed run outs for Ballyclare in pre-season games over the past few seasons and am really looking forward to being able to play

for an entire season, now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My home club was the natural place for me having started my rugby journey at mini rugby at the club.

"It’ll be great to train and play with old friends and I look forward to working with Mike again.

“I want to contribute to the squad and help Ballyclare gain more success.”

Mike Orchin-McKeever, who commences his ninth season coaching at Ballyclare RFC, said: “I’m looking forward to getting into the full swing of a new season but enjoying the preseason period first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve two great guys joining us who will drive the forwards’ development and game play. I’m incredibly lucky to get to coach so many guys at school level and then see them transition into club rugby.

"The excitement is added to when I get to welcome in two fantastic guys who I’ve worked with as school 1st XV captains. Not only do both have experience of captaining teams, but both men have also the experience of representing Ulster at age grade level and have a mature head in rugby for young men.

“They join a club squad that includes seven past Ballyclare High captains; two past captains of the club’s U18, last season’s Ulster Juniors’ captain as well as the club captain Joel McBride, who captained at Belfast High. The squad is full of leaders which really helps squad synergy.”

Aaron Weir, Interim Director of Rugby at the club, added: “Last season was a great one for Ballyclare Senior teams with the double cup wins for the 1st XV, a league and cup double for the 3rd XV and our 2nd XV / 4th XV competing strongly in their leagues and cups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"To add to our playing success last year, we’ll be introducing a 5th XV senior team, and anyone interested in getting back into some social rugby should contact the club for more details.

"We’re looking forward and hoping for another successful season right across the club in 23/24.”

Club fixtures for the season are imminent. It is anticipated the first league game for 1st XV will be August 26.

The senior squad returned to training on July 18.