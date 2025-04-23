Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been quite the ‘FOUR-midable’ season for Ballymoney Rugby Club!

Over the course of just a few weeks, the Kilraughts Road club won the Crawford Cup (for the first time ever), the McCrea Cup, the Butler Shield and U16 Boys Bowl.

Posting on social media, the Club said: “This season has been hugely successful for our wee Club. Off the back of a massive few weeks where we secured the Crawford Cup, McCrea Cup, Butler Shield and U16 Boys Bowl.

"The U16 girls reached the Plate Final and share the trophy with their opposition. Our P7 group travelled to Bognor Regis where they competed at the Tigers Challenge.

What a season for Ballymoney Rugby Club - winners of the Crawford Cup, McCrea Cup, Butler Shield and U16 Boys Bowl. CREDIT BRC

"Our Mini and Youth sections continue to thrive and grow from strength to strength, while we also announced the return of our Senior Ladies Rugby Team next season.

"As the season nears an end, we will give each section deserved recognition over the coming weeks but for now, we are just extremely proud of our growing community and family at Ballymoney Rugby Club.”

There was praise and congratulations from north Antrim UUP MLA Colin Crawford who said: “This string of victories showcases the depth of talent and dedication within the club.

"Special recognition is also due to the U16 Boys Squad, who emerged victorious in the Ulster Bowl Final. Their win highlights the promising future of rugby in Ballymoney and underscores the importance of nurturing young sporting talent.

"Additionally, significant contributions to rugby were recognised by the IRFU with medals awarded to esteemed members John Waite and the late Tom Skeleton for their services to the sport.

"Ballymoney Rugby Club continues to thrive at all levels.”