BANN U18s 13

RAINEY U18s 5

​Having lifted the Ulster Cup at the Kingspan Stadium the previous Saturday, Bann went into this final as favourites.

Nutty Krust U18 Rugby Tournament 2024 FINAL, Banbridge v Rainey. Banbridge celebrate with the Nutty Krust trophy. Photo by Tony Hendron.

They lived up to that tag, but not without a tough battle against a Rainey side who tested the Rifle Park side to the limit.

The game was played in almost perfect overhead conditions although the pitch was heavy underfoot.

​Bann commenced proceedings kicking deep into Rainey territory and quickly got the upper hand on their opponents, winning a penalty which Jay Agnew slotted between the uprights.

This prefaced a period of Bann dominance and Agnew kicked a second penalty to extend the lead.

Banbridge's Jack Toal receives the Man Of The Match Award from Gary Jackson, tournament committee member. Photo by Tony Hendron.

As Rainey began to gain parity of possession, thanks in part to poor execution by Bann, they won a penalty but it was pushed wide, leaving Bann with a 6-0 lead going into the second half.

​Bann came under pressure at the start of the second period.

Rainey were struggling at the lineout but a solid scrum and effective pick-and-go tactic had them encamped for long periods in Bann’s ‘22’.

Eventually they broke through the Bann lines for an unconverted try to reduce the deficit to a single point.

Nutty Krust U18 Rugby Tournament 2024FINAL, Banbridge v Rainey.Photo by Tony Hendron.

As Bann again found themselves holding out against Rainey attacks, yellow cards to two players left them particularly vulnerable.

But there was a steely resolve to the defensive work of the 13 players who remained on the pitch which prevented Rainey from adding to their tally.

​The siege was lifted by a break downfield spearheaded by James Waddell. When Rainey were penalised, Agnew’s kick set up an attacking lineout from which No. 8 Jack Toal peeled off to touch down, with Agnew’s conversion putting two scores between the sides, a gap which remained until the final whistle.

​After the game head coach Coly Bickerstaff paid tribute to his team. “We had to dig deep out there and hats off to Rainey, they made it a terrific game.

“I thought in the first half we played some excellent rugby, but were off the pace a bit in the second half.

"Rainey changed it up in the second half which put us on the back foot.

“I’m delighted to win the Nutty Krust back-to-back, yes, we were missing a few players, but I have to pay huge gratitude to the schools’ players who came to help.

"We will now take a short break over Easter and re-focus our efforts on the league.

“There were some great performances, but Frank Doherty just edged it for my man-of-the-match.”

Both teams adjourned to the club for the presentation meal and awards, with Jack Toal adjudged man-of-the-match by the Nutty Krust Organising Committee.

