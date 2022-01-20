Lisburn ladies see off Randalstown

Randalstown hit the ground running and crossed over for a try in the opening moments following a penalty.

It didn’t take Lisburn long to hit back however and back rower Jess Wray’s well taken try brought the lady ducks level.

In a very competitive first half the lead changed hands twice more, Randalstown scoring again to nudge themselves back ahead before Flanker Lauren Szymura brought Lisburn back on level pegging with the first of her three tries.

Lisburn took control of the game from then on and prop Charlotte Calvert crossed the line to give her side the lead.

The rest of the match belonged to Szymura as two tries without reply completed her hat-trick and secured a hard earned, five try victory for Lisburn, final score 29-12.

