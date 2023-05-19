Local schools to experience trips to the homes of Ireland and Ulster Rugby
Tuesday, May 30, sees the start of a week-long festival at the Kingspan Stadium Belfast, where local primary schools will play against other school from all over the province.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th May 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:11 BST
The festival kicks off on the Tuesday with Straidbilly and Bushvalley Primary Schools taking part. Damhead, Macosquin, Hezlett PS, Castleroe and Millburn will play on June 2.
Also, on May 30, Gorran Primary School from Garvagh and Model PS Ballymoney, will make the trip to Dublin to take part in the Aldi School Tag event at the Aviva Stadium.