Local schools to experience trips to the homes of Ireland and Ulster Rugby

The festival kicks off on the Tuesday with Straidbilly and Bushvalley Primary Schools taking part. Damhead, Macosquin, Hezlett PS, Castleroe and Millburn will play on June 2.

Also, on May 30, Gorran Primary School from Garvagh and Model PS Ballymoney, will make the trip to Dublin to take part in the Aldi School Tag event at the Aviva Stadium.