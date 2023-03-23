Register
Locals Katie and Micky celebrated at Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards

The Federation of Irish Sport yesterday (Wednesday) celebrated the winners of the 2022 Volunteers in Sport Awards - with two local heroes recognised.

By Una Culkin
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:43 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT

The County Antrim accolade went to Ballymoney Rugby Club’s Katie Speers and the County Derry award was presented to Micky Fleming of the Churchlands Golden Gloves Boxing Club.

The special guest speaker at the awards Thomas Byrne, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport & Physical Education, presented the recipients from each county with a custom-made medal recognising their amazing dedication to volunteering across a variety of different sports.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards celebrate the contributions of the band of volunteers across the country who give their time to Irish sport and physical activity every year. This equates to approximately 37.3 million hours of volunteering across Ireland’s 13,000 registered sports clubs and associations and, according to Sport Ireland's 2021 'Researching the Value of Sport in Ireland' report, is worth an estimated €1.5bn to the exchequer.

Micky Fleming from Churchlands Golden Gloves receives his award from Federation of Irish Sport Chairperson Clare McGrath during the Volunteers in Sport Awards at The Crowne Plaza in Blanchardstown, Dublin
Katie Speers from Ballymoney RFC receives her award from Federation of Irish Sport Chairperson Clare McGrath during the Volunteers in Sport Awards at The Crowne Plaza in Blanchardstown, Dublin
A detailed view of the winners' medals Micky and Katie received
