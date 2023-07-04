Register
Mary Peters Trust Award for Causeway Coast U-19 rugby player

A young Causeway Coast rugby player has been selected as a recipient of a Mary Peters Trust award.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST

Ulster U19 squad member Clark Logan, who lives near Ballycastle, received his award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters.

Athletes were joined by parents and family members as well as sport liaison officers for the presentations.

Clark first started playing mini rugby at Ballymoney RFC when he was in P3 at Bushvalley Primary School. Moving on to Coleraine Grammar School, Clark played scrumhalf for his school and has progressed through Ulster Clubs U17 and U18 squads.

Ulster U19 squad member Clark Logan, who lives near Ballycastle, is pictured receiving his award certificate from Barry Funston and Lady Mary Peters. Credit: Mary Peters Trust

Aged 17 he moved up to the U19 National Talent Squad (NTS) and played in the 2022 inter-provincials. Clark was invited to take part in Irish U18 NTS training camps at the High-Performance Centre in Dublin Hallowe’en and Christmas 2022.

Clark is currently training with Ulster U19s in preparation for the upcoming inter-pro series and he hopes to be included in the Ulster squad.

