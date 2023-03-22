The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has held a reception for Limavady Cricket, Rugby, Football and Hockey Club’s Under 16 girls’ rugby team.

The team enjoyed recent success in Ulster Rugby’s inaugural youth league competition. They claimed the title last month after beating joint opposition from Banbridge, Lurgan and Newry RFCs to remain undefeated throughout the campaign.

Offering his congratulations, the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “I was very pleased to meet the team, and hear more about the passion they share for their sport.

“Some of those involved have progressed through the ranks from Mini Rugby, and this success reflects their own determination, and the expert guidance they receive from their coaches.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with team coaches Janine O'Neill and Stephen Rogers, Team Captain Chloe McCloskey and Club President Barbara Semple.

“It is clear that the whole team has worked very hard up to this point and getting through the league undefeated is a very special achievement, so I want to say well done and offer my best wishes to the team for the future.”

The Club's Girls' Youth coaches added: "The current group of under 16 players reflect the progression of the girls’ youth game in general in Ulster, drawing from a diverse background with several of them having played for years through the Mini Rugby section at Limavady, along with a number of girls who had never played sport before, gaining in confidence and self-belief.

“It has been a real privilege to be part of the team, supporting their technical development and watching them realise their full potential. Winning the league has been a fantastic achievement, both for the girls and for the Club.

“They have been working for four years to get to this level and to be crowned as Under 16 League champions means the world to them.

“All of us at the Club are extremely proud of them, they have displayed the core values of the game - respect, inclusivity, integrity, fun and excellence and all of the work they have put into achieving this result has been worthwhile."