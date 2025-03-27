McKenzie is the hat trick hero as Newry Rugby's U14s defeats Instonians

Newry Rugby Club Under 14s.

​Newry Rugby Club Notes

Newry welcomed Instonians to Telford Park at the weekend for a pulsating encounter.

Both sides were very excited pre-match and eager to show their wares nearing the end of the season.

Newry won the coin toss and decided to receive the kick off. Both side got stuck into each other at the rucks and mauls with Newry absorbing a lot of pressure.

The break down was closely contested with Newry getting the better out of the early exchanges.

Instonians were first to crack under pressure, with turn over ball Newry was able to score through McKenzie showing a clean pair of heels on the outside, 7-0.

From the kick-off, Newry were back at it again with with quick clean ball for the backline to work with, again it was McKenzie sniping through the gap and over in the corner, 12 -0. Istonians then started playing to their strengths started hitting the ball up the middle.

Newry then stepped up their tackling and again turnover ball resulted in the tackling sending Dominik in for a try, 17-0.

Newry miscommunication at the back led to a kick through for Instonians to score under the posts, 17 - 7. But Newry were not done yet, a team try again after a turnover and move up field put Newry 22 - 7 up at half time. The second half started where the first ended, but this time Instonians were out the blocks quicker, with a try after a good few phases of play, 22-14.

From the kick-off Newry upped their game and again quick ball saw the space open up for McKenzie to complete his hat-trick in the right hand corner, 27-14. Istonians then struck back right away after Newry's discipline started to let them down with another converted try, 27-21.

Then came the try of the day, solid scrum, quick ball and a well planned move saw the Magennis brothers combining beautifully from 10 and 15 for Liam to go over next to the sticks, 34-21 with 5 mins to go.

Then the nail biter, some added pressure , missed tackles with a pinch of ill discipline saw Newry concede a try, 34-28. Newry then defended their tryline and held Istonians at bay till the end. A well deserved win for the boys in blue, teamwork definitely shone through today but some ill discipline could have cost them today.

Well done lads a great team effort. Special mention to McKenzie for his hat trick and Newry's new recruit at prop Yarick, who played his first ever game of rugby.

