Action from Newry RFC v Cooke.

Newry RFC notes

Newry Rugby Club U14s were victorious in their first game of the season at home to a brave Cooke side.

Cooke turned up with just short of a full team but none the less put up a big challenge for Newry.

Newry were the first to break the deadlock and went over in the corner for a great team try.

The momentum continued to build and Newry used their speed and strength to score three more unanswered tries before half-time.

After the break Cooke started to show some real class as both teams decided to mix the players for a real show of sportsmanship, with all the players volunteering to play for opposite sides.

After this, both new look teams really stated to show what rugby is all about trading score after score with the game ending in victory for Newry.

Newry now start the season as league leaders going into the second game next week.

It was a great performance and show of sportsmanship by the Newry RFC lads.