​Newry Rugby Club host their AGM and announce a new Director of Rugby

Newly appointed Director of Rugby Trevor Sansom.

​Newry Rugby Club’s AGM was held on June 6 in the Clubrooms on the Hilltown Road.

The meeting was very well attended and after two difficult seasons those in attendance heard of the plans in place to strengthen the club. Newly elected Chairman Paul Little highlighted the plans for the coming season and introduced the newly appointed Director of Rugby Trevor Sansom.

He commented that Trevor who hails from South Africa “brings a wealth of experience having played and coached at a high level in provincial Rugby in his home country.”

Trevor retired from playing due to a shoulder injury and turned to coaching with some considerable success. Having decided to move to Ireland he settled with his young family in Newry where he coached the under 12s alongside compatriot Riann Fourie.

Trevor brings a coaching style encompassing attention to detail and mastery of the basics of the game which he feels is critical to the implementation of any game plan.

Due to the efforts of the Recruitment sub-committee a large number of experienced players have committed for the forthcoming season and Trevor is keen to start working with them when training recommences in July.

The club is keen to add to the playing numbers so if anyone is interested in joining us please contact Eamon McCormick on 07754392204.

To give any inspiring players a taste of the game the club holds a session of tag Rugby each Thursday night at 7.30pm. Anyone is welcome to attend.