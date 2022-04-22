Newtownabbey junior rugby players taste victory on Dublin trip

Detailing the fixture, a spokesperson for the Jordanstown-based club said: “At the beginning of April our U16s travelled to Dublin for the weekend looking to have fun and play some rugby.

“The boys had an exciting day on Saturday at Aviva Stadium watching Landsdowne v Terenure College. They then rounded the night off with some activities at the hotel before heading to play Ratoath on the Sunday. Looking to cap off a great weekend, the boys came out strong against Ratoath and came away with a 31-16 win.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The boys are looking forward to welcoming Ratoath to Ulster University Jordanstown for a return fixture on Saturday, April 23 for another exciting game.

Players receiving their sponsored tops from Alison Keenan of EoS.

“The trip was a fantastic experience for the boys and was made possible thanks to the amazing support from Eos Community Consulting CIC. Many thanks also to Mark from UCS PVC Design who also sponsored the trip.”

Alison Keenan, Director, said: “Eos is delighted to sponsor the under 16s tour in Ophir’s centenary year. These young men have done so well this year and we’re impressed by their team spirit and resilience. Ophir’s focus on player development and welcoming ethos is something we value and are proud to be part of.”