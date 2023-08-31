Junior pupils from Ballyclare High School are preparing to take part in the inaugural Rugby Heritage Cup in France this week.

The south Antrim pupils flew out of Belfast International Airport earlier today (Thursday), making their way to the Loire Valley, where they will represent the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) alongside students from St Michael's College in Dublin.

The Rugby Heritage Cup, formed to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the invention of rugby by William Webb Ellis, will see 132 Sevens matches played at Lycée de l'Abbaye in Pontlevoy ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The competition, which will be held from September 2-7, will gather over 700 girls and boys from 48 different schools, spanning five continents.

The Ballyclare High contingent pictured ahead of their flight from Belfast International Airport. Pic: Ballyclare High.

Ahead of their departure, a spokesperson for the Rashee Road school posted on social media: “The excitement is building. We are looking forward to meeting so many from different countries at the Rugby Heritage Cup Pontlevoy 2023.

"We can’t wait to get over there and join the activities and make a lot of memories.”

Commenting on the experience, Ballyclare High’s Rugby Coach, Ryan Mcilwaine stated: “Our expectations of the tournament are huge.

"With the publicity which has currently being circulating, the build up is really increasing. The location looks amazing and it's clear that a lot is going into the event as there are a lot of logistics required for the Sevens, chef and film aspect, all areas we are very excited for.

"This isn't just a normal rugby tournament, we have the opportunity to mingle with other nations, experience other cultures and also become closer as a group which is special, so yeah, our expectations are very high and we are very excited to be in Pontlevoy.”

The opening ceremony will take place tomorrow (Friday, September 1). A school parade will be staged in Pontlevoy, where each team will walk around the town to celebrate the beginning of the tournament.