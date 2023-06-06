Lucky rugby-playing school kids from the Causeway Coast and Glens area recently had a fantastic opportunity to run out at the homes of Ireland and Ulster rugby.

Tuesday, May 30 saw the start of a week-long festival at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, where local primary schools played against teams from all over the province. The festival kicked off with Straidbilly and Bushvalley Primary Schools.

Then on the Wednesday, Damhead PS and Mascosquin PS combined to make a joint team, with Hezlett PS appearing on Thursday and Castleroe PS and Millburn PS running out on the Friday.

Also, on May 30, Gorran Primary School in Garvagh and Ballymoney Model PS made the trip to Dublin to take part in the Aldi School Tag event at the Aviva Stadium.

The fantastic experience was made all the more special when they met with Ireland rugby legend Paul O’Connell.

Take a look at their big days out...

