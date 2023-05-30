RUGBY star Shannon Buller is excited for a new chapter, as she makes the switch from playing to coaching.

The PE teacher, from Loughbrickland, announced last week that she had been forced to medically retire from rugby after suffering a series of concussions.

She admitted it was a “tough pill to swallow” to leave behind a successful career which began in 2016 and has seen her play for top teams Queen’s University, Loughborough Lightning and Ulster Senior Women.

“The sport has been a huge part of my life over the past number of years and, to have to medically retire was a big decision, but one that was out of my hands as well,” she told Chronicle Sport.

“It is easy to see someone with a physical injury, such as a broken leg or arm, but with the brain it isn't clearly visible, and this is what I struggled with the most.

“I have suffered from a number of concussions from not only rugby, but horse riding and cycling.

“After suffering concussions over the last two seasons, it seemed that my body's tolerance to a knock to the head was a lot lower.

“At the end of last season (2021/22) I received medical guidance that I should take a six-month break from all rugby and contact sport after undergoing cognitive tests - it felt like the longest six months of my life.

“This brought me to November 2022 when, after further tests were completed, I was given the green light to play again.

“However, I was made well aware that, after the next one, I would have to stop.

“I played a number of games between November and April, and I played my last game in Kingspan on Easter Monday of this year in the Junior Cup final, where I received another knock to my head and was advised to medically retire from contact sport.”

Since announcing that she was hanging up her boots, 25-year-old Shannon, who teaches in Kilkeel High School, has been “overwhelmed” by the messages of support.

“I started playing rugby to try something new, and out of it I have gained a whole new passion for a sport, as well as unbelievable memories and experiences from it.

“To receive all the messages of support is unbelievable and I am so grateful; it makes it all sting a little less.”

She added: “There have been so many personal highlights, like scoring a try for Ulster vs Connacht in front of my family and friends.

“Also running out week in and week out with my two best mates, Diane Ramsay and Ally McIlwaine, playing for Queen’s University, as well as running out with Diane in an Ulster shirt.

“My rugby career has taught me loads about the sport, but it has also taught me loads about the women within rugby and the determination they have to grow a sport that is only going to continue to smash glass ceilings.

“The resilience and passion that has been shown by the people who I have played alongside over the years is beyond words.”

As one chapter closes, another is just starting for Shannon in her coaching career.

She has been named on the Banbridge RFC Women's 1st XV coaching panel for the 2023/24 campaign, alongside Jemma and Charlie Farrell.

“I am extremely excited to take on the role of assistant coach,” she enthused.

“I'm looking forward to giving my knowledge of the sport to support the girls, as they are just at the beginning of a journey that's only going to get bigger and better.

“Last season I was able to help Charlie out in a few sessions, but couldn't fully commit as I was still training and playing with Queen’s University.

“I am looking forward to putting my full commitment and passion towards the team to piggyback off the success obtained last year, and push the team on within the league and cup structure in Ulster.

“I genuinely just want women to enjoy and have fun in a sport that accepts everyone as an individual, no matter the shape, size or age.

“It's amazing to see how women’s rugby has grown and taken off so quickly at Rifle Park - and long may that continue!

“Huge thanks have to go out to all the club members in supporting the women's section of the club.”

Page 1 of 0