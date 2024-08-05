Summer Beach Party at Carrick RFC (2013) and earlier photos too

Published 5th Aug 2024, 20:26 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 20:42 BST
Carrick Rugby Club patrons were enjoying a Summer Beach Party in 2013.

Organised to raise funds for Autism NI, guests got into the spirit of the occasion by donning garlands and Hawaiian shirts – even though the event was held in winter!

Here are photos from the party, plus earlier events from the club, including a quiz night and ‘crazy whist’ drive.

Adean McKay, Kim Topping and Stephen Lown get into the party atmosphere.

1. Club Call

Adean McKay, Kim Topping and Stephen Lown get into the party atmosphere. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Lyndsay McAuley, Deborah Welsh and Danielle Stewart add a splash of colour to the 2013 party.

2. Club Call

Lyndsay McAuley, Deborah Welsh and Danielle Stewart add a splash of colour to the 2013 party. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Margarite Beatson and Heather Lown pictured at Carrick Rugby Club's summer-themed event in 2013.

3. Club Call

Margarite Beatson and Heather Lown pictured at Carrick Rugby Club's summer-themed event in 2013. Photo: Ronnie Moore

(Front) Shirley Greenlees, Mandy Hogg and Meeta Deehan; (middle) Carrie Egan, Mandi Ferguson, Annie McCormack and Sandra Armour with Mark McCormack from Kaleidoscope in Larne at the fun event in Carrick Rugby Club.

4. Club Call

(Front) Shirley Greenlees, Mandy Hogg and Meeta Deehan; (middle) Carrie Egan, Mandi Ferguson, Annie McCormack and Sandra Armour with Mark McCormack from Kaleidoscope in Larne at the fun event in Carrick Rugby Club. Photo: Ronnie Moore

