The match, which will be played at The Cloughan, home of Ballyclare Rugby Football Club, on Friday (January 26), with kick-off at 6.30pm.

Commenting ahead of the fixture, Mike Orchin-McKeever, Director of Rugby at Ballyclare High School and Head Coach at Ballyclare RFC, explained: “This is a game that shows the ever growing connection of rugby in the town.

Ballyclare High's 1st Xv will fave Grosvenor at The Cloughan on January 26. (Pic: Google).

“It offers the boys a completely different rugby experience from the norm. Not enough fixture are played in general on a Friday to offer a different environment to play and watch the game. I am very thankful for Ballyclare RFC working with me in creating this occasion.

"Rugby at Ballyclare Rugby Football Club is in a strong position currently. The club’s 1st XV are competing well in the league, they have an All-Ireland Junior Cup final in Dundalk against Bective Rangers Football Club on Saturday (January 27) and the 2nd XV are undefeated in their league and into the quarter-finals of their respective cup.”

Aaron Weir, Co-Director of Rugby at Ballyclare RFC, added: “When I visited Ballyclare High School at the start of the season, one of the wishes of the senior squad was a game under lights.