What channel is France v Ireland Six Nations 2024 match on? TV coverage time and live stream details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Huge rivalry between the two sides will make sure the launch of the 2024 tournament is simply unmissable for local rugby fans.
Thousands of viewers will be tuning in to catch the game at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, kicking off at 8pm.
France v Ireland will be shown live on ITV1 from 7.15pm, with rugby experts and former players providing a build-up to the big game.
How to live stream France v Ireland online
The match will be live streamed on ITVX for free. Fans can tune in via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.
How to listen to the match
Listen on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster.
What TV channels are showing Saturday’s matches?
Italy v England (2.15pm) ITV1
Wales v Scotland (4.45pm) BBC One