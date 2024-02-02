Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Huge rivalry between the two sides will make sure the launch of the 2024 tournament is simply unmissable for local rugby fans.

Thousands of viewers will be tuning in to catch the game at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, kicking off at 8pm.

What TV channel is the France v Ireland match on?

Ireland's flanker and captain Peter O'Mahony at a press conference at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on February 1, 2024 on the eve of the Six Nations international rugby union match between France and Ireland. Picture: Nicolas Tucat /AFP via Getty Images

France v Ireland will be shown live on ITV1 from 7.15pm, with rugby experts and former players providing a build-up to the big game.

How to live stream France v Ireland online

The match will be live streamed on ITVX for free. Fans can tune in via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

How to listen to the match

Listen on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster.

What TV channels are showing Saturday’s matches?

Italy v England (2.15pm) ITV1