Run Newtownabbey announces C25k programme 2024

Mallusk Harriers were keen to give people in Newtownabbey and further afield the opportunity to improve their fitness and wellbeing. Run Newtownabbey is a Couch to 5k scheme. The premise is to take people with no background in fitness, from their sofa and help them to run 5km. (just over 3 miles).

The programme is held at Mallusk Playing pitches in Park Road, Mallusk. This year’s programme commences on April 16th 2024. At the culmination of the 9-week programme, participants will graduate at the Valley parkrun. Upon completion of the 5km ‘graduates’ receive certificates and Barista Bar running T-shirts to mark their achievement.

Since 2015 over 500 people have taken part in the ‘Run Newtownabbey’ scheme.

Graduates from the 2023 programme.

The nine-week programme runs once a year and is based on the NHS Couch to 5k programme. The programme aims to improve not only the physical wellbeing of its participants but also their mental wellbeing. Each of the participants has a reason to be there, for some its about improving their fitness, for others its coming back from illness, others from loss or other life changes.

Previous participants have gone on to run marathons and some have run Ultra marathons. Some continue to run 5ks at their local parkrun and we are delighted that our participants stay active in some capacity.

Chair of Mallusk Harriers Karen McKee said: ‘We are immensely grateful to Barista Bar - Henderson Foodservice, part of the Henderson Group for their invaluable support for our Couch to 5k Programme “Run Newtownabbey”. With Barista Bar on our doorstep in SPAR Mallusk, it has become a firm favourite stop for after club runs.

This support from Barista Bar echoes their corporate commitment to play an active role in supporting local areas and communities. Their contribution and generous support will allow us to make an even greater impact through the programme, reaching out and delivering the programme to more people than ever before. We are indebted to Barista Bar for their ongoing support, the positive impact that this will deliver across the community and cannot wait to see all of this year’s good news stories unfold’

Coach Alex Davidson and graduates.

QUOTE from Keavy O'Mahony - Truesdale, from Barista Bar. "It's truly inspiring to see the community come together for events like Run Newtownabbey. This program represents more than just running; it's about fostering a sense of belonging, resilience, and personal growth.

"At Barista Bar we are proud to support such meaningful initiatives that enrich the lives of individuals and strengthen the fabric of our community.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt wishes to all involved for a rewarding and fulfilling experience on the day of the event, and to the dedicated organisers whose tireless efforts bring such impactful initiatives to life for the benefit of our community. We look forward to seeing you all at the finish line!

