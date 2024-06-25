Russell to leave Ports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portadown Football Club has confirmed that Mark Russell has requested his release from the club in order to return home to his native Scotland and be closer to his family.

The 28-year-old Scottish midfielder joined the club in the summer of 2022 following spells with Greenock Morton, Falkirk, Finn Harps and Galway United and went on to make 87 appearances in his two years at Shamrock Park, scoring five goals and picking up Championship and Mid Ulster Cup medals as well as being part of the Portadown side that lost the Bet McLean Cup Final to Linfield.

On his departure Mark asked for the following message to be passed on to supporters.

"I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone associated with the club, it’s been a brilliant two years and I’m just glad that I got to play a part in getting Portadown back up to the Premiership," he said.

Mark Russell

"This was a really hard decision but one I think is best for me at this time, I will see everyone soon."