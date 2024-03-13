Scorpions Go Top... For Now
In the first half Gerry McCrorry and Lee Mcilreevy notched up two each - one of Lee's was a break and dish. Darren Whiteside, Paul Kerr and Chris Carson chipped in too to make it 7-0 at the interval. Lee McIlreevy soon made it 8-0 securing a fine personal hat trick. Paul Kerr made it 9-0. Darren Whiteside and Chris Carson also chipped for their hat tricks. Robin Kerr took a solitary frame for the Railway Blues in a convincing 13-1 win as the Scorpions move back to the top of the table.
The Bowlers hosted the Q Club, and it was the visitors who swiftly took the lead with a well-deserved 7-0 advantage at the break. Despite the hosts' efforts to mount a comeback in closely contested matches after the break, their endeavours were futile, and the visitors emerged as deserving winners. The event was conducted in good sportsmanship; however, it became evident that the Bowlers require additional practice and experience to compete with top-tier teams. Bowlers extend best wishes for their forthcoming matches.
The Tigers got off to a good start winning 5 of the first six games. With the score at 7-2 The Rockets To Be clawed their way back to make it 7/5 but Scott Pettigrew grinded out the 13 frame to secure the points for the Tigers. Mark Porter won the last game to give the Rockets a bonus point. This was a great match by both teams, man of the match was Tom McGurk who had a break and dish against Steven Campbell.
A bad night at the office for The Greenisland Colts as they were defeated by Rab & Big T's Rockets by 12 frames - 2.Several of the frames were genuinely tighter than the score line would suggest and there were a number of excellent and very tactical frames played. This particular evening would favour the Rockets team by quite a margin with Colts Captain Harry Warwick and Colt Joe Patton winning a frame each for their team.
In other matches:Cubs 7 Spartans 7Colts 2 Rab & Big T’s Rockets 12Galacticos v Trojans Postponed