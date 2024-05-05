Seapatrick complete promotion season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seapatrick travelled to AFC Craigavon to bring their season to an end. After securing promotion they took the chance to give a few young players a taste of 1st team action.

Charley White (GK),Ethan Kerr,Tyler Gorman form U19s and Ben McCandless from the Reserves.

Seapatrick started strong on a wet and miserable day. They created chances from the start and it didn't take long to take the lead through Nathan Weir. A few minutes later Nathan scored his 2nd of the day to give Seapatrick total control.

The game got scrappy and remained 2 nil at halftime.

Seapatrick came out in the second half and started to pass the ball about better getting in at ease creating chance after chance. Darren McGrath hit a quick double and put the game out of AFCs reach.

Nathan Weir linked up well with McGrath and finished in style for his hat-trick. Seapatrick got their 6th through a Darren McGrath penalty which completed his hat-trick and sealed a 6 nil win for Seapatrick.