Seapatrick FC Reserves win at Hanover
Seapatrick started brightly at Brownstown Road in their penultimate match of the season with Jake Gorman continuing his fine form by converting a 16-minute hat-trick. Hanover replied after Sepatrick's second goal with a goal from a corner converted by B Woods.
Seapatrick continued to dominate and missed several good cahnce to extend their lead. It remained 3-1 to Seaptrick FC at half-time.
The second half continued in a similar fashion with captain James Whan heading over when well placed.
Hanover scored a second on 80 mins and left for a nervous finish for Seapatrick FC who held out to secure another fine win.
Their push to finish in the top four of the Reserve Champioship in their first season continues.
Their last game again against Hanover will be at St Patricks 3G at 7.30PM on Wednesday 22nd May