Seapatrick FC Reserves win at Hanover

Hanover 2 Seapatrick FC 3

Seapatrick started brightly at Brownstown Road in their penultimate match of the season with Jake Gorman continuing his fine form by converting a 16-minute hat-trick. Hanover replied after Sepatrick's second goal with a goal from a corner converted by B Woods.

Seapatrick continued to dominate and missed several good cahnce to extend their lead. It remained 3-1 to Seaptrick FC at half-time.

The second half continued in a similar fashion with captain James Whan heading over when well placed.

James Whan heads narrowly over.

Hanover scored a second on 80 mins and left for a nervous finish for Seapatrick FC who held out to secure another fine win.

Their push to finish in the top four of the Reserve Champioship in their first season continues.