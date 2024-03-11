Seapatrick FC top the table with home win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seapatrick FC returned to Havelock Park after being on the road for three weeks, and entertained Markethill.

Seapatrick started brightly and forced Markethill back in the opening exchanges. Their pressure paid off when the returning Darren McGrath slotted home after 9 mins.

Markethill came more into the game and a slick move put their centre-forward through who was unlucky to see his shot rebound off the post back into the arms of Cullan. Markethill were unlucky again shortly after when a well worked free kick went accross the Seapatrick box with Markethill failing to get the killer touch.

Seapatrick came back into the game without adding to the first half scoreline 1-0. Seapatrick added to tally when well worked move and cross was inadvertently put into their own goal by the retreating J Boyd. This settled Seapatrick and played the better football without adding to their score. Although the ever dangerouus J Black again seen his shot come back off a post.

With 10 mins left after a goal mouth scramble the referee awarded a penalty kick to Markethill which was cooly slotted home by the dangerous J Black. The game became frantic then with the referee losing some control and after 10 mins of injury time C Weir was sent off along with Markethills J Boyd.

Seapatrick held on for another valuable three points and with table toppers Portadownn BBOB losing to Laurelvale, this saw Seapatrick FC top the Intermediate B table with four fixtures remaining.