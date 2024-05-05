Seapatrick FC U14 continue league push

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The U14s lined out at Havelock last Friday night to play TTBS for the second time in a week. The game started fast with both teams giving each other no time on the ball. Seapatrick had the first chance of the game with a quick turn of pace from Jack Mooney who shot just wide on 16 minutes.

Seapatrick started to dominate the ball after that shot but were caught out from a long ball that bounced high in the Seapatrick box for the TTBS striker to steal a yard and fire a low shot into the Seapatrick net to make it 1-0 on 22 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seapatrick didn’t drop their heads and pressed for an equaliser throughout the remainder of the first half but couldn’t find an opening. 1-0 TTBS at half time.

Brycen Geddis and Jack Smylie goal scorers against TTBS

Both teams started in the fashion as the first half began. Seapatrick again had the first chance of the second half, this time Cole Rooney firing just over. The equaliser came for the persistent Seapatrick side with a well worked passage of play which began with Lewis Magee winning the ball back in midfield to find Harry Eakins who’s solo run created the opening for Brycen Geddis to arrive in the TTBS box and showed great determination to hold off his man, resulting in a precision chip into the top corner. 1-1 on 37 minutes.