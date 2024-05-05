Seapatrick FC U14 continue league push
and live on Freeview channel 276
The U14s lined out at Havelock last Friday night to play TTBS for the second time in a week. The game started fast with both teams giving each other no time on the ball. Seapatrick had the first chance of the game with a quick turn of pace from Jack Mooney who shot just wide on 16 minutes.
Seapatrick started to dominate the ball after that shot but were caught out from a long ball that bounced high in the Seapatrick box for the TTBS striker to steal a yard and fire a low shot into the Seapatrick net to make it 1-0 on 22 minutes.
Seapatrick didn’t drop their heads and pressed for an equaliser throughout the remainder of the first half but couldn’t find an opening. 1-0 TTBS at half time.
Both teams started in the fashion as the first half began. Seapatrick again had the first chance of the second half, this time Cole Rooney firing just over. The equaliser came for the persistent Seapatrick side with a well worked passage of play which began with Lewis Magee winning the ball back in midfield to find Harry Eakins who’s solo run created the opening for Brycen Geddis to arrive in the TTBS box and showed great determination to hold off his man, resulting in a precision chip into the top corner. 1-1 on 37 minutes.
Seapatrick continued to press for as second which had the TTBS back line scrambling at times. On 60 minutes a Seapatrick corner, brilliantly floated in by Rooney saw Jack Smylie out jump two TTBS defenders to score with a powerful header at the back post to see the village side go 2-1 up. Seapatrick continued to press high in search of a third goal but were again caught out with a long ball that bounced high for TTBS to again nip in on 61 minutes to score their second. Neither team had much left after that which saw the game end 2-2. This week the U14s play Fivemiletown.