Seapatrick FC U19

Seapatrick U19s had a morning to forget at Jennings Park in Newry when Midway deservedly ran out 4-0 winners.

However, Seapatrick did start the game well and nearly took the lead when striker Alfie Geoghegan’s low shot was well saved down low by the Midway keeper.

But it would be Midway who would take the lead with a well taken header from eight yards found the back of the net.

Midway quickly doubled their lead when a free kick was initially cleared, the midway midfielder recycled the play well, finding his striker unmarked at the back post who made no mistake volleying in from six yards.

Seapatrick midfielder Zack Magill started to dictate the play in midfield before the half, but all chances that came their way would be comfortably saved by the Midway keeper.

The second half started as the first ended with Seapatrick having a lot of the play but very little efforts to trouble the Midway goal. Midway would be awarded a penalty when Seapatrick defender missed timed his tackle inside the penalty area.

The penalty was well saved by Seapatrick goalkeeper Charley White low down to his right hand side, only for the Midway player to follow up and tap into the empty net.

Midway would complete the scoring on 70 minutes and take a well-deserved 4-0 win.Overall, it was a well below par performance from Seapatrick, but the management team have no doubt the boys will bounce back when they travel to People's Park Portadown to take on St Mary's (10am KO).