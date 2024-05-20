Seapatrick Reserves continue winning form

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seapatrick FC 4 v 1 Lurgan Town

Seapatrick entertained a youthful Lurgan Town team on Wednesday night and ran out comfortable winners 4-1 at Scarva park as maintenance work has commenced at Havelock PK.

Jake Gorman continued his fine run of form by slotting in the first after six minutes but Lurgan replied deservedly inside five minutes to make it 1-1. The game was pretty open with both teams missing great chances to add further goals. It remained 1_1 to half-time.

The stonger Seapatrick side dominanted the second half with gaining more control in midfield and dominating possession. Jake Gorman got their second and then converted from the peanlty spot for his hat-trick on 63 minutes.

Jake Gorman Hat Trick v Lurgan Town

Darren McGrath added the fourth on 70 minutes to complete a superb second half for the village reserves.